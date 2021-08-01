Viberate Market Cap Hits $6.93 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Viberate has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.19 or 0.00780576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039450 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

