Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

