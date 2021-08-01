Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of STN traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,642. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.40. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,016.29. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

