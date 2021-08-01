Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth about $3,655,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $4,178,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 468.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 167,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.