The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

