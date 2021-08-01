6 Meridian Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.57. 2,537,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

