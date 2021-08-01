Brokerages Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) PT at $33.18

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. 199,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,370 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

