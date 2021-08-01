First National Bank of South Miami Buys 1,802 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PPL were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

