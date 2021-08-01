Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Truist boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.