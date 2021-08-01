Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $84.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $354.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $378.13 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 93,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

