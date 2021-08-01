Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.