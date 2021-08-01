WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,166,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 288,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,526. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.