WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.95. 3,757,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

