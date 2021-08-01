Heritage Way Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.92. 1,766,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

