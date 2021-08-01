WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. WestRock reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. 1,254,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,465. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

