iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.71. 737,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.