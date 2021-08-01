Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 591.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

ARCC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. 2,961,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

