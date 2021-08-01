Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Nordson by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

NDSN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. The company had a trading volume of 213,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,926. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

