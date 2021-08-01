Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.