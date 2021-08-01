Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. Renault has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.