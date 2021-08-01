iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 599,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

