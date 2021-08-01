FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 264 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,377,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.71. 5,656,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,225,862. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

