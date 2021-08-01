Maecenas (ART) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $308,348.07 and $923.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

