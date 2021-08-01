Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 501,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

