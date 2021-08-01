Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $16.77 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 190.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,856. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $213.42 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

