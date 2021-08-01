iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 553,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,355,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.