Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. 1,018,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.