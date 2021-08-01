Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

