Cypress Capital Group Sells 770 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schlumberger by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.