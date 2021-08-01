Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLA opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

