State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

KLAC stock opened at $348.16 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

