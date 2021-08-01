$1.58 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.48. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

