Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,329 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,272.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $603.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.