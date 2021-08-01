-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.40). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($3.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

ALXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,538. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

