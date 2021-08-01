Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.16. 1,492,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,732. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

