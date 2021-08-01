LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,523,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

