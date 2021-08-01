Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of LABP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 51,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,508. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

