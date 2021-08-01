SakeToken (SAKE) Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $20,673.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039634 BTC.

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,106,302 coins and its circulating supply is 99,684,362 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

