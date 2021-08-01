Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aperam has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$59.89 during midday trading on Friday. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

