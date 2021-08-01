First PREMIER Bank Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

