KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.62. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $415.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

