FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 79,870 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 79,870 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

