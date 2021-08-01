Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

