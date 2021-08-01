Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Increases By 29.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,780. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

