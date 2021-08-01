Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $88.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.60 million to $90.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $377.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $380.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $550.02 million, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 45.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 212.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 11,677,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

