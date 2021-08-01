Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Trimmed by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,966 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 7.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $157,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

