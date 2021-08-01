APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Has $19.27 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 6.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.96 on Friday, hitting $353.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,345,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,172. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,316 shares of company stock worth $80,433,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

