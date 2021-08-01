First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amgen were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

