First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

ES stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

