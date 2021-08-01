First PREMIER Bank Purchases 45,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

